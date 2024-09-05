NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 9%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 1,566,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,879,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $761,686. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

