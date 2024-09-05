Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Alexandra Balcom Sells 10,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $795,100.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.