Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.95

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 45128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
