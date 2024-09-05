Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMS opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

