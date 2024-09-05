Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $11.01.
