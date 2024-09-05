Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
JLS opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
