Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NIM opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

