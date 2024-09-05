NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 7%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.03 and last traded at $111.04. 130,916,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 442,256,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855,633 shares of company stock worth $579,346,922. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.