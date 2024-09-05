NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:SRV opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.60.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
