NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SRV opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $41,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

