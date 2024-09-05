NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NXG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,289. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

In other news, COO Todd Sunderland bought 956 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $38,201.76. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

