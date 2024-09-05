Oasys (OAS) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Oasys (OAS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $112.27 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,772,955,669 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,772,955,669.114745 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.0406132 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,875,247.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

