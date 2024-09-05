Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $78.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 2063625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,550 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,393,020.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,135,393,020.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,132,407 shares of company stock valued at $247,334,713 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

