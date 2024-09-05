Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $78.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.23. Approximately 3,108,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,326,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.58.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
