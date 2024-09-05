Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Ocean Park High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUKH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocean Park High Income ETF news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

