OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.44

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 74428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.