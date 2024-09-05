Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,540. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

