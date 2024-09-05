One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 3670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

One Heritage Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a PE ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.33.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

