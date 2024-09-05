One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.13

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 6996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $709,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

