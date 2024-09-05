Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) to Post FY2029 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opthea in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share.

Opthea stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Opthea has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.40.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

