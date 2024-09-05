Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

