Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $32,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,431,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.68. 659,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

