Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,665 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 0.2% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVRE. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AVRE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.