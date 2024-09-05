PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PD opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PD. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Insider Activity

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

