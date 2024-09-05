Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.55. 8,625,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,134,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,664 shares of company stock valued at $21,997,409. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

