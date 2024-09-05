PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 152,972 shares during the period.

PAR Technology stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.17.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.