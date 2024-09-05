PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PAR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology
PAR Technology Trading Up 0.7 %
PAR Technology stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.17.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.