PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,583,909 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

