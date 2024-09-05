Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Patterson Companies traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 140855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

