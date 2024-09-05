Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

