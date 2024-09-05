Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,231,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 844,303 shares.The stock last traded at $159.28 and had previously closed at $160.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $281,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,062,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,316,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $281,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,316,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,366,232. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $125,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

