Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $20.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

PAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Paymentus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAY opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paymentus by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Paymentus by 141.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.