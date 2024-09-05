Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.00

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.48.

Pembroke VCT B Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

