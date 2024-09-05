Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.00

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).
Pembroke VCT B Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.48.
Pembroke VCT B Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.
About Pembroke VCT B
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembroke VCT B
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.