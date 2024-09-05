Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal Sells 782 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $159,614.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,026.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.04. The stock had a trading volume of 300,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $302.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

