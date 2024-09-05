Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $123,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,597,567.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.04. 300,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

