PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $178.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.