PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,869,000 after purchasing an additional 693,873 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.32. 1,928,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

