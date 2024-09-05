Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.10

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.10 and last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 122460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$784.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.87.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

