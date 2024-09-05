PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PG&E traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 2102889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in PG&E by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

