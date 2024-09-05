PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock Position Raised by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 37,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

