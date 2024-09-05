Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $126.92 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $127.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

