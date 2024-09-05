PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

