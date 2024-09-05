PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.30.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- As Home Prices Hit Highs, These Apartment REITs Offer Growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 ETFs to Build a Simple and Balanced Stock Portfolio
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Charles Schwab’s Initiative Changes Are a Long-Term Positive
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.