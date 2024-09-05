PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PZC stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $7.90.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.