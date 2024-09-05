PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PZC stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $7.90.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
