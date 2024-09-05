PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

