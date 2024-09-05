Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

HNW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,616. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

See Also

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

