Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 57,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.05.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

