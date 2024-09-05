Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 57,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.05.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
