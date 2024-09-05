Piper Sandler Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Hold

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 91,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

