Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Plains GP by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

