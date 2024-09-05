Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26.50

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pollen Street Group Stock Performance
Shares of POLN stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 700 ($9.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,227. Pollen Street Group has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($10.19). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 709.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.32. The stock has a market cap of £437.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.82 and a beta of 0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
About Pollen Street Group
Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.
