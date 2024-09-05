Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26.50

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

Shares of POLN stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 700 ($9.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,227. Pollen Street Group has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($10.19). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 709.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.32. The stock has a market cap of £437.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Pollen Street Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Pollen Street Group

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.