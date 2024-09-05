Poollotto.finance (PLT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.52 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00005598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and $6,787.16 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

