Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $521.58 million and approximately $98.69 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.58780225 USD and is up 6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $91,760,959.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars.

