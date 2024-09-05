Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) One Day Volume Hits $124,588.79

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Portal (IOU) has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

